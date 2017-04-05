Pop Quiz: Careful Who You Buy From

Are you a news junkie? Do you love junky news? Test your local news knowledge with this Pop Quiz. See is you can pick which of these tweets from local TV news stations are original and which ones we just made up. Answers here.

St. Paul bird sanctuary that houses parrots with special needs damaged in hit-and-run incident.

Burnsville man facing charges for selling classmate with autism fake marijuana, stealing his money.

Charges: Homeless man rapes woman who let him spend the night in her home

Did you get your free @benandjerrys cone yet? It’s not too late!

Study: 88 percent of patients referred to @MayoClinic for 2nd opinion receive different diagnosis.

Their furnace stopped working just before their new baby was set to come home. The bill: $0

Some Twin Cities cemeteries begin to adapt to shift from traditional burial to cremation

Car thefts reported in Wayzata