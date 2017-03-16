Pint of Music: Summit Brewing

These pint of music events are pretty fun, which is why they often fill up quickly, but expect tonight’s installment where Minnesota Orchestra musicians take over the Summit Beer hall to be extra well-attended since it’s such a great beer destination. Also, heads up, Summit will also give away free samples at Orchestra Hall for the March 30th Symphony in 60: Stravinsky’s Rite of Spring, so since tonight’s performance is free, use your cash to grab tickets to the orchestra hall show, too.) 7:30 PM. Free. —Hamilton Line-Severson

