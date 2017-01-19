Pint of Music: North Loop

These popular Pint of Music combo nights of classical music and local beer appeal to both die hards and newbies in both areas. Want to try out a tap room you haven’t been to yet? Want to see why Twincy has such a big classical music scene? The free Minnesota Orchestra shows cover both bases, usually with a fun crowd that’s a little looser than a more formal classical venue. Plus, they’re giving away 10 pairs of tickets to Future Classics: Emerging Composers Spotlight during the scavenger hunt at the event. Get there early to make sure you can get in! 7:30-9 PM. Free. —Margeaux Devereaux

North Loop BrewCo, 701 N 5th St, MPLS; northloopbrew.co