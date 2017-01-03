On Our Radar: We Will Get A Donut Someday

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Questions like “where do EDM kids get those clothes?” is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Shops: Get ready to throw some elbows when the hip furnishing store Forage Modern Workshop hosts their floor model sale.

Food + Drank: Summit Brewing will bring some of their (Knob Creek) barrel-aged porter Hob Knob to Dark Horse. Glam Doll Donuts will be launching their new Northeast location with a big party (no word on special Secrets of the City donuts to make our dreams come true yet).

Sounds: Braver headlines a great rock bill at the Eagles with The Anchor Windlass, Diver Dress, and Couch Potato Massarce. Infamous metallers Jesus Was A Crack Head (J.W.A.C.H.) play Music Hall Formerly Mill City Nights with a bunch of special guests. SIMS releases his new album More Than Ever in the First Ave Mainroom. See if national ‘tallica tribute ONE learned the new album when they play the Cabooze.

Saturday

Parties: It’s one of the best events of the winter—Art Shanty Season! Help them kick things off at Soo Visual Arts.

Twincy, FilmTown™: The Trylon’s Book Club meets up at Moon Palace Books to talk over (then watch) A Clockwork Orange, a part of their Disco Dystopia series.

Shops: It’s the new date for the big record sale at The Center for Lost Objects.

Sounds: The Awful Truth release their album Glisten at the 7th St Entry with Strange Relations and Wetter. False headlines a benefit for very important local radio show The Root of All Evil with Maeth, Sunless, and other great bands. It’s the Annual Blowout with The Blind Shake, Birthday Suits, and Catbath at the ol’ Turf Club. Head to Icehouse to see Pleasure Horse release of their new EP Lost on the Mountain with special guests Suzie and Fletcher Magellan.

Sunday

DJ Jake Rudh does his tribute to David Bowie with a special Transmission: Heroes in First Ave’s Mainroom.