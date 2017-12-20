On Our Radar: Xmas Weekend

Friday

Danni Starr—radio host (she was on local radio station 96.3), television figure, and social media personality—reads from her new book at SubText: A Bookstore. [FB] The Film Society of Minneapolis-St. Paul is current showing the wild ride dark comedy The Square. [TIX] The FOOD Building has a Last Call Holiday Market in case you’re slacking on your shopping. [INFO] Fair State Brewing hosts their 4th Annual Festivus party, a party for the rest of vus. [FB] Take your dad (or mom!) to see the absolute classic Big Trouble in Little China, their favorite Russel flick, at the Parkway. [TIX]

Saturday

Benjamin Cartel (of Kaiser Cartel) plays a Holiday Show at Icehouse with Ryan Traster. [TIX] The Toxenes are joined by Citric Dummies, Pour Organs, and Joust at Palmer’s! [FB] Psycho Suzi’s is going to have a big, big Xmas party on Christmas Eve Eve. [FB] Strike Theater will send you on vacation to LA with FA La La Land: A Very Special L.A. Christmas at Strike Theater. [TIX]