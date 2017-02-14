On Our Radar: With Your New Sweetie

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (For more XOXOs in headlines is not next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

Save your Valentine’s Day date for the weekend and see Pretty in Pink at the Trylon. Fulton takes over the Muddy Pig with some of their barrel-aged beer. There’s a one-night-only performance from Ghostbridge Theatre exploring the themes of beauty and identity prevalent in Gamut gallery’s current exhibit, Valure. There’s a Slimabration tribute to Slim Dunlap with Frankie Lee, Eleganza!, and more at the Hook & Ladder. Public Functionary has an opening party for Jennifer Merchants sculptures in Night/Dazed. We like the enthusiasm of new Kitty Cat Klub dance night Why Not? The very cool electro-pop act Austra plays the Triple Rock.

Saturday

Want to do some good but don’t know where? There’s a volunteer expo at MOA. Spend the afternoon with 100% vinyl and live set by bossa trio Bossa Neve at the Viking Bar. It’ll be worth the drive out to the White Bear Center for the Arts to see the Hmong Filmmaker’s Series. We were wondering who would become the “blues and BBQ” tap room and it’s going to be . . . Modist? Well, for a day anyway. Overkill have been putting out better new albums than 90% of the other 80s thrash bands, and they’re joined by the excellent Nile at the Cabooze. The wonderfully named Black Lines Matter is a regular POC-black centered writer meet-up at The Loft. The chilling Mortified, with readings and stories from awkward adolescence, will definitely sell out at The Amsterdam. The Hook & Ladder hosts a Freaker’s Ball with the White Iron Band and Kung Fu Hippies if that’s your thing. World Music Maestros Atoma and international star Bebe Zahara Benet make their return to Icehouse. Get your post-punk fix with Flavor Crystals, Magnetic Ghost, and Secrets favs Posh Lost at the Kitty Cat Klub. It’s not a secret(!) that DJ Jake Rudh loves the Brits, and he’s spinning their music at a special Transmission at Brit’s Pub. The best holiday of the year is Dre Day and this year you celebrate The Chronic at the Uptown VFW.

Sunday

Tol-Con and Bauhaus Brew Labs team up for a mini-Tolkien conference in the tap room.