On Our Radar: Weekend To The Max

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Where to get razor-style motorized chairs is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

Good riddance to The Sunrise Inn in South MPLS, but if you want to say your “good whatevers”, do it now. Get an early peek at the new exhibition The Weather Diaries at the ASI with a party that includes RONiiA, cocktails, fashion talk, and more. Ah dang, it’s the last show ever for Secrets favs Disasteratti at Reverie. The all vinyl, powder on the floor, foot-scootin’ party Hipshaker! is back at Kitty Cat Klub. Get the best of the long-forgotten Oughts at Y2K: That’s WHAT I CALL 2000s hosted by DJ Jonathan Ackerman at honey. It’s a pre-KLITUATION bash at Silk Haze: MicaMay & Keezy Special Guest: Tiiiiiiiiiip at the Nomad.

Saturday

The stacked-with-programming two-day-long Black and Funny Improv Festival kicks off at HUGE Theater. It’s the Second Annual Smoke Signals beer party at Insight Brewing. Speaking of beer, Hops for Hunger 5.0 returns to the Solar Arts Building. Everyone has to see the Asemic Writing: Offline & In the Gallery at the MCBA, and this party with translators and Ghostband is a good option to do so. The North Star Roller Girls pay tribute to The Purple One with their next bout Purple Pain at the Lee & Warner Coliseum. DJ Keezy’s The KLITUATION, one of the biggest dance parties in MPLS + STPL, returns to First Avenue with a ton of special appearances. The Rocky Horror Picture returns to The Uptown Theater‘s midnight madness.

Sunday

Rebel Donuts will pop-up at Anelace Coffee, one of the best coffee spots. Lonesome George Thorogood still cooks and also swings by the State Theater. Celebrate Air Max Day and honor the innovative kicks with a party at Constantine. Name your show at Amsterdam Fartsterdam Slam and you automatically get included in our picks, but UnderCurrentMPLS’s lineup of underground bands is killer, too.