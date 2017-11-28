On Our Radar: Weekend Tea

Here’s some stuff we’ve got our eye on for the weekend. We’ll sprinkle previews of different happenings throughout the week so you can get as much lead time as possible. Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Friday

We’re surprised at how excited we are to check out Randy Killian’s Grain Belt beer swag at Succotash vintage. We’re not surprised at how excited people are for the Bill Nye: Science Guy documentary starting at St. Anthony Main. Set Fire to the Mountain! See local stoner metal heroes Nightosaur at Hymie’s records with progsters Why Not.

Saturday

The largest tea party in Twincy kicks off early at Mrs. Kelly’s Tea in Northeast MPLS. Local artists peddling holiday flare at Betty Danger’s, plus you can ride the big wheel. Joe Hasting’s solo project HASTINGS 3000 debuts his new album at the Electric Fetus at 3 PM.

Sunday

Tattersall gets in on the tap room craft sale craze with Kollectiv and Wild Poppy, as does Lakes & Legends with Dogs of MSP and Finley’s Holiday Market Meet Up.