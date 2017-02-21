On Our Radar: Weekend Invitational

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (To stop confusing people with our Facebook presence is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

The MN Craft Brewer’s Guild brings together nearly 100 craft brewers to Target Field for Winterfest. Norseman is celebrating their anniversary with the gents from Nightchain providing the party. Narco States, Aloha From Hell, and Fret Rattles will fill up the little 331 Club with rock ‘n’ roll. Doomtree’s Ander Other and Lazerbeak brings some real bonus jams to honey.

Saturday

It’s a cool night of experimental pop with Canada’s Black Atlass and Overwerk, and our own c.Kostra, in the 7th St Entry. Anxious and Angry and Stand Up! Records present Spare Parts “A night of music and comedy” with Off With Their Heads, Jesse Thorson of The Slow Death, and some good stand-up at the Triple Rock. Join the Twin Cities Black Film Festival at their Annual Fundraising event, a Black History Month Book Fair at Barnes & Noble at MOA. We have been practicing a lot to try and win the first ever Bauhaus Brewlabs Invitational at Can Can Wonderland. Element Boxing is hosting the Brawl in St. Paul, which is a great name. Public Functionary opens their first exhibition of their fifth season with paintings from Leslie Barlow. Phantom Tails are a band that brews, and they’ll be joined by Tony Peachka and Black Widows at Day Block Brewing.

Sunday

The Smallest Museum in St. Paul and Workhorse Coffee Bar have an exhibition opening for artist Nathan Turner. This month’s Minnesota Dance and the Ecstasies of Influences (Part 11) at the Cowles Center is hosted by Rosy Simas, in conjunction with Oyate Okodakiciyapi–a series of Native contemporary dance events in the Twin Cities. The first She Needs drive to collect women’s products was a success and the second one is happening at Tin Whiskers’ tap room. RIP Ron the door guy from the fabled Uptown Bar, celebrate him at the Uptown VFW with a show featuring some of his favorite bands. See the Oscars at a super fancy party out at the West End hosted by the Twin Cities Film Fest. Destiny Roberts hosts her first Melanin Moon Mami event at the Southern for an album release party.