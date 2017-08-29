On Our Radar: Wanna Be Startin’ Something

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. So, starting today, we’ll include some future highlights that we’ve got on our editorial radar. Here’s the very early look.

Thursday

Celebrate the King of Pop at the Michael Jackson Day celebration at honey. Leading cultural critic Paul Chaat Smith illustrates the contradictions of life in “the Indian business” at The Walker. Reflect with artist Lindsay Splichal on the notions of self at a pop-up, Subjective, on at Public Functionary.

Friday

Very excited to see Rumble, a doc on the influence of Native Americans in rock, at the Lagoon. 113 Collective and the American Composers Forum are partnering to present a viewing of Chaya Czernowin’s opera Pnima ins Innere at the Landmark Center. Dent May plays a fun show at The Entry with Suzie and Devauta Daun. The show stealer at Attack of the Show Stealer at Bryant Lake Bowl is Carnage the Executioner.

Saturday

We’re really fired up for the moving/re-opening of record store, etc., Dead Media. Rock ‘n’ Roll Farmers Market at Flashlight Vinyl an ALL YOU CAN EAT PANCAKE BREAKFAST. It’s a double feature of A Nightmare on Elm Street with Pts. 1 and 3 at the Parkway.