On Our Radar: U2 Can Enjoy These Events

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. Here’s the very early look, we’ll be adding more each day.

Thursday

There’s a 50/50 chance that we’re going to jump out of the VIP balcony at the Cabooze during the mayhem of F1rst Wrestling. Laugh out loud in reality during the Funniest Person in MPLS contest happening at Sisyphus Brewing. The phrase Eat Street is pretty new and the hip Hennepin History Museum celebrates the 20th anniversary of the foodie thoroughfare. Happy birthday Beyoncé! Celebrate with Bey Day at honey.

Friday

Happy one year to The Hook & Ladder! They’re having a monster party full of music. Are you a hop fiend? Brau Brothers cranks up the IBUs (and tunes) for their free Hop Fest. Gamut gets turnt up for the finally of their 10×10 show with a variety of performances amongst the art of Sq2. It’s a big time nostalgia show for folks who like super normcore music! No, we’re not talking about U2! we’re talking about Everclear’s 20th Anniversary for So Much For The Afterglow at the Cabooze! Some of the biggest names in local music come together at The Ordway to pay tribute David Bowie. Up-and-coming hip-hop team Nazeem & Spencer Joles release their anticipated album at the 7th St Entry.

Saturday

Party with some hot fire fighters at the Fulton tap room to help raise money for winter coats for kids in Twincy, plus hear the4ontheFloor, TABAH, and more. We’re excited to check out the new illustrations from Emmy Fortney at Showroom.