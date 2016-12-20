On Our Radar: Twas The Weekend Of Christmas

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Asks for free tickets to shows we’re recommending or have anything to do with is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

Eats: The FOOD BUILDING brings in a bunch of vendors for some of your last minute shopping needs. Black Market BBQ is quickly becoming a favorite for folks and you can try them out at Summit’s Beer Hall. It’s the Second Annual Carols and Barrels at Able Seedhouse & Brewery.

Sounds: Puff Puff Pass when you go see noneother than Snoop Dogg(!) at a can’t-miss show at Myth with Warren G, Bone Thugs, and Twista. Chance York and Big Cats and special guests release Highest Self at Icehouse.

Parties: Maybe the best holiday party of the year, the annual Murray Xmas goes down at the Seward Eagles Club. Missed today’s Festivus party? Head to Fair State Brewing‘s tap room to air your grievances. Want to celebrate the holiday the Bey way? Go to First Ave for the Bey Ball Beyonce Dance Party.

Saturday

Don’t celebrate Christmas and want to party like mad? The annual Jewbilee 2016 takes over the 7th St Entry.