On Our Radar: Trips Around The Sun

We'll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week

Thursday

Indeed Brewing is releasing their bottles of wild fruity Mango Helio at their tap room. It’s the Cine Latino film festival, stories from across the vast cultural, social and historical landscape that is Latin America and the Iberian Peninsula, at MSP Film Society. One of the big DJs in the world, Objekt from Berlin, comes to town and plays with TML and Andrew Broder at honey.

Friday

Inara Verzemnieks’s reads from her new book, Among the Living and the Dead, at Milkweed Editions. Finesse releases their album at Icehouse with Graveyard Club, Cheap Fantasy, and Xylophone Jetty.

Saturday

The criminally underrated Insight Brewing celebrates its Third Anniversary with a bunch of beer and rock ‘n’ roll at the tap room.