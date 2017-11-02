On Our Radar: The Light of the Full Moon

Get a glimpse of into the distant future—the weekend! We’ll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week, check them all out collectively at the On Our Radar Page.

Thursday

Still need some spooks? MSP Film Society has Night of the Living Dead that’s still a part of Romero’s Blue Collar Monsters at St. Anthony Main. David Goodwin discusses artists and gentrification with Tio Aiken at Magers & Quinn.

Friday

Open Eye Theater plays host to The Full Moon Puppet Show, an evening of adult puppets and live music!

Sunday

A bunch of Northeast bands—Har Mar Superstar, Eleganza!, Frances Gumm, and more—are getting out to support Kevin Reich for City Council with a big show at the Hollywood Theater.