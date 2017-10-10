On Our Radar: The First Of A Few Halloween Weekends

Some of you like to really plan ahead so here’s a look at what we’ve got lined-up for our weekend plans. Choose wisely.

Thursday

We previously mentioned the new documentary about LGBQT Minnesota personal history, and there’s a launch party for it at The Cowles Center. Holy spoops: Twin Cities Psychotronic Society and Analog Assault, Maniac Video and Intervision screen both Trick or Treat (1986) and Hack-o-Lantern with a live set in the intermission by doom metallers No Funeral at the Parkway. Need something less horrifying? Dan Savage’s HUMP! film fest kicks off for the weekend at St. Anthony Main. Cool performance: At the Walker, Belgian dance master Anne Teresa de Keersmaeker and Spanish-born choreographer Salva Sanchis present a new interplay production set to John Coltrane’s essential 1965 album, A Love Supreme, plus its free Thursdays in the gallery. A part of Startup Week, the up-and-coming podcast Borrowed Interest does a live recording at Fifth Element before doing a dance party at honey.

Friday

It’s Friday the 13th! Did you get the last tickets to the film marathon at the Trylon? We can’t wait for Creep: An oddities, Halloween, creepy, and horror themed art show at the Studio Payne. Speaking of oddities, the Center for Lost Objects hosts Performa Obscura—a performance art festival. It’s the opening night of the Twin Cities Book Festival at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds, be sure to find time for that. The Dirty Rotten Imbeciles are back at the Triple Rock, get ready to kick some heads! It’s another big dance party celebration of ladies by ladies at First Avenue’s Mainroom for Wonder Women II.

Saturday

Zombie Pub Crawl interestingly kicks off with a ZPC 6.66K where zombies chase runners. Bald Man Brewing celebrates their favorite day of the year—national bald head day—with cheap beer. Speaking of beer and festivals, it’s the first day of the giant Hulabaloo Block Party at Indeed Brewing. Go protest the new bike lanes (but actually support the bike lanes). It’s the closing reception for MASK at Gamut gallery with a great panel discussion. The Parkway shows a remix of the Evil Dead triology that combines all three films into one! Amazing. Twincy Flannel Dads™ will pack the Turf Club to hear Arcwelder and friends. The rear horror doesn’t happen in the movies, it happens at puberty, and you can hear the tales of those who survived at Mortified at Amsterdam.