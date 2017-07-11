On Our Radar: The Busiest Weekend Of Summer

If you don’t go to at least THREE different events this weekend, you’re doing it wrong. And by “it” we mean “living here during summer. Look at all this fun. So many block parties. So much good music an art. So much Weird Al burlesque! And a lot of it very affordable. Plan ahead, plan for success.

Friday

There’s never enough Bastille Day parties! St. Genevieve hosts a B-Day Oyster + Champagne Pop-Up! Check out some bizarre goods like an Egyptian Death Kit or Bedside Electroshock Therapy Kit that Last Rites put together for Strange Boutique. We love Insight Brewing’s Crazy Aunt Gin & Tonic Ale, and might even go way out to Lord Fletcher’s to their release party for it. Hear Bianca Marais read from and discuss her lauded debut novel, Hum If You Don’t Know the Words at SubText: A Bookstore. It’s the first weekend of The Walker Art Center’s indispensable dance series Momentum at The Cowles Center. Chronofon Productions pays theatrical homage to Jacques Brel at Open Eye Theatre. The Eagles Club will get extra funky (dance wise) when Cult of Percolation releases their album. Speaking of fun releases, The Postponements release their album 1994 at Big V’s with other fun bands. (Yes, Big V’s!) Speaking of funk, Vie Boheme and other ladies will bring the jams to the Uptown VFW. There’s a sneak peek party at the ASI for the new Still Life: Karin Broos exhibition. We’ve never been more excited than we are for the Weird Al-themed burlesque show at the Historic Mounds Theater. There’s some geeky belly dance at the Bryant Lake Bowl for Geek Slink & Drink: Science Fiction Double Feature.

Saturday

It’s the 34th Annual Rondo Days celebration and this year it expands into MLK Park, too. Add a little more bounce (and bouncy obstacles) to your running with the Great Inflatable Race at Running Aces Casino. Down at Canterbury it’s the supremely fun Extreme Racing Day with ostriches, camels, even zebras! The Northeast Folk Festival returns to Grumpy’s Northeast. Solid Gold, Nooky Jones, and Haus Band Viva Knievel play at Bauhaus Brew Lab‘s 3rd Anniversary party. Beer fans will want to stop into Fair State Brewing for their 2nd Annual Fermentation Celebration, Mixed Culture. Generally recognized as one of, if not the, best block parties of the year, the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest takes over the inside and outside of The Hook & Ladder. Proceeds of this year’s Nershfest at Inbound Brewco will go to the Minnesota Music Coalition. Take stock of our new digital era through Cyber Cerebrum, art from Benja Wuest and Jacob Eidem at Gamut gallery.

Sunday

If you really, really like to have fun, head to the MN Reptile Show at the Bloomington DoubleTree Hotel. It’s a very stacked Americana Fest at Sociable Cider. Speaking of stacked—and speaking of Bastille Day!—Barbette‘s massive francophile fun returns with a ton of bands, picnic foods, and le drinks. Oh, also, Day Block Brewing has their Day Block Party with Sean Anonymous. Comedy powerhouses Rana May and Shelly Paul of PSSY CTRL (who may or may not be the same persons) headline the House of Comedy at MOA.