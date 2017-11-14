On Our Radar: Take It Really Easy

Thursday

Celebrate the official opening of the new Nicollet Mall in downtown MPLS, lolololololol. We love Rodney Dangerfield and actually said “yesss” out loud when we saw Film 4M is doing Easy Money at der Black Forest Inn. The Pint of Music series packs in classical fans to tap rooms and we’re expecting no less for Able Seed House.

Friday

There’s still a few newly released tickets for the incredible show Black Violin at the Ordway. Midway Contemporary Art opens a new exhibition including new paintings by Silke Otto-Knapp.

Saturday

Do you have what it takes to watch 12 straight hours of ridiculous action/adventure/drama/ sci-fi/musical/kung fu oddities at the Parkway to raise money for nonprofit Scares That Care? Looking to give back for Thanksgiving and love bikes? Volunteer for Cranksgiving that’s located at Peace Coffee. The super loud dudes of Blackbird Bridge bring in also loud dudes Buffalo Fuzz for their Grumpy’s residency.

Sunday

The local late night show Late Nights MPLS brings in the comedians from Baddies Comedy Co for their show and you can be in the audience at the Phoenix.