On Our Radar: Super Sunday?

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! So, starting today, we’ll include some future highlights that we’ve got on our editorial radar.

Thursday

The Northeast karaoke cop bar The 1029 hosts another wild tent party. If you only go to one bad movie this week, make it the 35mm screening of cult classic Creepshow at The Parkway. It’s going to be crazy packed at the Walker for Sounds of Silence Redux with MDS, Bonnie Bear, and other TGNP folks.

Friday

It’s the opening reception for Borders: A 2017 juried exhibition of work by MCAD alumni at Public Functionary. One of the best events of the year, the Powderhorn 24 Community Ride returns to the friendly streets of PoHo. Check out the first installment of Minnesota Dance Collaborative’s 2017 season with Vivify at The Southern. The Exchange & Alibi Lounge celebrates two years of House, Club, and more electronic dance parties with a bash featuring Bad Boy Bill.

Saturday

Get on the wait list to the sold out Donut Run at Mill City Running if that’s your jam. Father John Misty and Tennis play a big show out at Surly’s beer campus. Also not a secret: Kendrick Lamar will pack the Xcel Energy Center. Indeed Brewing celebrates its own 5th birthday—congrats!—with a rager at Icehouse.

Sunday

Button Poetry and internationally acclaimed poet Sabrina Benaim throw a book release party at Icehouse. Speaking of poets, there’s four excellent readers—Brian Beatty, Paula Cisewski, Haley Lasche & G Watson—scheduled at Common Good Books. Boarfest is this year bringing in bleachers so you can sit and eat meat, drink beer at Butcher & the Boar. The brewers in Northeast team up for a beer- (and cider-) filled block party at Sociable Cider Werks.