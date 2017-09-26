On Our Radar: Still Time For Slushies

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. Here’s the very early look, we’ll be adding more each day.

Thursday

Help People for Parks help the park at the second annual Posters for Parks show at Lakes & Legends. The M unveils their new murals project in downtown St. Easy with a collection of murals throughout the neighborhood. Intermedia Arts hosts an opening reception for their very fun Festival de las Calaveras Arts Exhibition: Día de los Muertos. There’s another fun Beer, Ballet, and Boxing event at BlackStack Brewing. Hear more about the book’s evolving persona from Betty Bright at Open Book, but make sure to reserve your seat. Prefer Ozzy over Zakk? See Black Sabbath’s farewell tour in live concert film form at the Lagoon. Lavender Country, Eleganza!, and Brent Penny tear up the big stage at The Hook & Ladder.

Friday

There’s a double header of classic sci-fi films in 3D at the Trylon. Up-Down is officially opening its rooftop patio with an 80s dance party and Lucy Session Sour slushies from Indeed Brewing. Don’t forget to head over to the big Rummage sale at the MN State Fair Grounds from the folks who do Beer Dabbler. It’s kitchen collection at the new production How to Use a Knife at Mixed Blood Theater. DJ Keezy and a bunch of other great DJs host a silent disco night at The Nomad World Pub.

Saturday

ZineFest returns to the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Speaking of zines and whatnot, it’s LARBFEST 4 at the Triple Rock with Cannabis Corpse and other metal and punk bands. It’s September, you know what that means! Oktoberfiesta at Pajarito in St. Easy. The fantastic show Collect Call, which showcases work in people’s personal collections, returns to SooVAC. There’s a huge night of DJs at the Nomad doing sets as a part of Transmission Presents: Dance Away the Hate.

Sunday

The Twin Cities Horror Festival takes over Town Hall Brewing next to the Southern for a spooky fundraiser. Senior writer at Funny or Die and former artistic director at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater Nate Dern reads from his new book at Magers & Quinn. It’s an action packed afternoon with MN Opera’s Tempo group heading to the Ordway‘s 55th Anniversary and then the food truck park.