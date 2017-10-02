On Our Radar: Still Regular Season For The Arts

Thursday

Anyone who’s anyone in local music will like pack into The Depot for the listening party for The ‘Mats new (old) live album For Sale: Live At Maxwell’s 1986. We’re VERY surprised that there’s still tickets left to see comedienne Jen Kirkman at The Women’s Club. Like a swarm, the two-minute or shorter films of the The Minne Mini Film Festival take over the Bryant Lake Bowl. The cult classic film Day of the Beast-El día de la bestia (1995) screens at The Parkway.

Friday

Do you like baseball like Reader Skyler who emailed us on Friday because we didn’t include Twins’ season closer? Head to a post-season party at Grumpy’s Northeast, they don’t happen often. Strike Theater is finally opening! And they’re doing it with a gala and then showcase. It’s ridiculous that there’s still tickets left for John Cleese at Northrop, plus they’re showing Holy Grail. Automatic Wu-Tang inclusion: Raekwon stops at Amsterdam for a huge show that includes Muja Messiah, St. Paul Slim, and more local heroes.

Saturday

Flashlight Vinyl has another Rock ‘n’ Roll Farmer’s Market. Vertical Endeavors, the indoor climbing wall folks, celebrate with a block party (and we’re guessing climbing). Mia hosts the Minneapolis Print & Drawing fair. Go support the walkers at the annual SlutWalk, which starts at 400 Mainstreet SE. Love puppers? Want to see them in costumes and zombie outfits? It’s the Zombie Pub Crawl at Psycho Suzies! The Gods & Monsters art show is back and this time it’s at Artspace Jackson Flats. The wildly popular Belfast Cowboys play The Hook as a part of the annual HOPE gala.

Sunday

Happy birthday to Milkweed Editions, they’re one year old and celebrating with a sale and book swap.