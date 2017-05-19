On Our Radar: Squeeze Into Those Spring Outfits

Friday

It’s Twin Cities Bike to Work day and you know what that means—it’s also bike to happy hour day, especially at Bang Brewing. Need some art this weekend? Head to the Highpoint Center for Printmaking on Lake Street to check out the Jerome Emerging Printmakers Exhibition. We’re really into this arts and crafts approach to fundraising for a production with Raw Sugar’s Wine & Paint party at Squirrel Haus Arts. Twincy: Tribute Town™ invades Amsterdam with music from Iron Maiden, RATM, Alice in Chains, and the Smashing Pumkins. And that’s not all, oh no, there’s a bunch of political covers at Take The Power Back: Political Covers for Political Causes at Reverie. It’s another night of Breaking Music with Red Bull Sound Select taking over club Privé Minneapolis with Lil Durk, Kodie Shane, and Valee. We’re not even sure we can handle the power of combining MJ with Prince, but that’s the party happening at First Ave’s Entry. Be sure to find time during the run of Ten Thousand Things‘s Intimate Apparel at the MN Opera Center. Of course a play called Spandex: The Musical is going to be at The Minnsky Theater and of course we’re going to see it.

Saturday

Spend the day at Boom Island Brewing for the Minneapolis International Festival with a pretty good diverse lineup of cultural organizations on hand. There’s still just a handful of seats left for Saturday’s show of La Boheme from the MN Opera. The one and only queen fox of foxes, Joan Jett, plays at Mystic Lake. Biggest event of the weekend is probably the Mia Summer Party, and there’s still some tickets to it (although $135 a ticket, it is black tie and very swanky).