On Our Radar: Soundset Wherever You Go

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers asking for the hook-up to the Soundset VIP is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

It’s the big time Soundset weekend from the hard hustling folks at Rhymesayers, kicking off with Sway in the Morning doing a live morning broadcast at Icehouse and a pre-Soundset art show at CO Exhibitions with the artists who will be live at the festival. The ultra-hip Public Functionary gallery hosts An Evening With B.A.E (Body. Art. Experience.). Up-and-coming R&B band 26 Bats! plays honey. Indie metal darlings Pallbearer will absolutely destroy the 7th St Entry. We love this: Punk-Ass Classical has another year of house shows for classical music. The Ordway hosts a screening of the award-winning noir film No Blood of Mine at Metro State’s Film Space. Did you miss Goth Prom? Well don’t miss local glam rock legends All The Pretty Horses play The Hook & Ladder.

Saturday

The big time Memory Lanes Block Party—one of the most fun, and particularly affordable—local music showcases takes over the bowling alley’s parking lot for two nights of some of the hottest local bands. Speaking of Soundset, the pre-party goes down at First Avenue in the evening with a who’s who of MPLS DJs and Sound Unseen and Rhymesayers team up to screen Stretch and Bobbito: Radio That Changed Lives about the influential hip-hop radio DJs (with them in attendance!) at the Parkway Theater in the afternoon. Grab tickets to the 3rd Annual crawfish boil at Bent Brewstillery. Strange Times calls for A Conspiracy of Strange Girls to take over Modern Times with a variety of wares. We’re extremely excited for the Little Fevers release party at the Turf Club with Graveyard Club and King Colt and will prob have tix for you. Buster Keaton is back in the Pioneers & Soldiers Memorial Cemetery. ¡Pochanga! brings Yanga (from LA) and Bomba Umoya to help out with their Latin music night at The Hook & Ladder.

Sunday

It’s finally Soundset, the all-ages hip-hop festival with Atmosphere, Travis Scott, Lauryn Hill, Gucci Mane(!), Brother Ali, and more, plus break dancing, live art, etc., at the Minnesota State Fair Grounds. Plus the after party happens at First Avenue with Get Cryphy and host Prof. Before the festival, go back to The Parkway for Kaiju movies and Mexican buffet from Pepito’s. Scott Stapp of Creed plays a solo unplugged show at The Cabooze (real thing). The Flatliners turn over the craziness with a big show at The Triple Rock. Babes take over the bar for Babetender night at Constantine.

Monday

We’ll be on vacation! No email! Find your stuff to do!