On Our Radar: Some Best Fests of Fest Season

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest reques t . (Readers asking whether the Make America Rock Again show at the Cabooze headlined by Creed’s Scott Stapp is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

There’s still some tickets left to see guitar virtuoso and former 3rdEyeGirl Donna Grantis play her new music at The Dakota. Local music legacies The Suburbs release their new album Hey Muse! at First Avenue’s Mainroom, but it’s going to be even more raucous next door at the 7th St Entry for the Nick Jordan release show. It’s a big ol’ rock n roll get together at The Hook for the Narco States release show with Violent Shifters, Red Daughters, Sex Rays, and more. We got some pushback for not mentioning the Uptown Art Fair last year, so here’s your heads up on that. Your art opening for the night is Uncovered: Works by Erin Sandsmark hosted by Altered Esthetics at The Southern Theater. If you haven’t yet seen the big Bob Show at Rogue Buddha, or even if you have, do not miss the artist talk! The surprising Snowpiercer is the Midnight Movie at the Uptown Theater.

Saturday

Start your morning with a freaky Rock ‘n’ Roll farmer’s market at Flashlight Vinyl with foods, burlesque, First Ave tix, and other fun stuff. Twin Town Guitars celebrates 20 years with a day party in the store and big afterparty at the T-Rock. It’s another massive lineup for HazelFest: 5th Annual Music and Recovery Community Festival at Hazelden in Center City that includes Lizzo, Communist Daughter, Alex Rossi, and more. Crayfest returns to Smack Shack. The fantastic Square Lake Music & Film Festival returns to Stillwater. Wild Mind Brewing celebrates with their funky bottle release party. Du Nord Distilling brings back the all day grilling for a Butts & Beef (and delicious cocktails) party. Can’t wait until Sept for more pro wrastlin’? Head to Wilebski’s in STPL to boo Darin Corbin! Channel your inner Tyrion (or better yet Varys) at the You Know Nothing: GoT Geography Bee at Amsterdam. Secrets fav electro soul powerhouse Lady Midnight plays the Grand Oak Opry.

Sunday

If you head up to Open Streets Northeast, swing by the Corner Store Gallery for the Last Days of Nye’s photo exhibition (pictured) with the World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band. Also if you’re up there, check out The Golden Pearl Vintage‘s back alley vintage bazaar. Wish block parties had more beer!? It’s the In Cahoots block party brewery team-up extravaganza at The Red Stag Supperclub.