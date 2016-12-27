On Our Radar: Say Goodbye To 2016 With NYE Parties

Ok, here’s why you opened our email, here’s what’s going on for parties that you might be interested in (and that still have tickets that you can afford). Party responsibly by dancing a lot and not driving anywhere.

612Brew will be holding a Masquerade Ball with everyone in costumes and DJ Daniel Berube. Parlour has a Parlour Prix Fixe of their fantastic food and drinks for you and your date. Norseman is having a big dance party with punch (but has to close before midnight but still).

The Snowta experiential festival-style concert with Waka Flocka Flame, Infected Mushroom, Prof, Big Gigantic, Tipper, and a bunch others takes over the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Go island hopping to celebrate the New Year throughout Psycho Suzi’s. Betty Danger‘s is also doing a Masquerade Ball at their country club an 80s dance party. We’re suckers for a good balloon drop and Bev’s Wine Bar has one with Up Tempo. Hipshaker helps you do some soulful scooting at the Kitty Cat Klub. North Loop’s Hewing Hotel has a party with rockers Viva Knievel.

Brits celebrates British new year at 6 PM and then sets from Beatles cover band A Hard Days Night. Who else would be at Lee’s Liquor Lounge for NYE than E.L.n.O.? New Soul powerhouses KING celebrate the new year at The Dakota with great local artists tiny deaths, K.Raydio, and DJ Willie Shu. It’s a celebration of that distant decade the 90s at the Uptown VFW with The 90s Preservation Society and cover group You Oughta Know.

The big New Year’s Eve party at First Avenue has Plain Ole Bill and Last Word of Get Cryphy and guests, hosted by Ian Rans. Over in the Entry it’s a big bill with Zuluzuluu, Metasota, Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris.

Flip Phone throws their first ever New Year’s Eve party and it’s with DJ Shannon Blowtorch, Professional Britney Spears Drag Queen Derrick Barry, Lady Midnight, and more at the Muse Event Center.

Chris Maddock brings the comedy to the Comedy Corner Underground to say goodbye to 2016.