On Our Radar: Rock, Paper, Derby

We’re going to try something new for our weekend preview, try and give you something a little more fun to read, we’ll only pick two things for the day. Check back tomorrow for more picks and you can check them all at our Radar page.

Thursday

It’s the start of the 10,000 Laughs Festival that happens at Sisyphus Brewing (then takes over a bunch of great venues). It’s Artoberfest with BBGUN and a bunch of really great MN Breweries at Mia.

Friday

Hail! Hail! Rock ‘n’ Roll and its father Chuck Berry with a bunch of rockers at The Cabooze. Blackout Improv is doing their last show at The Phoenix before moving to Mixed Blood Theater.

Saturday

There’s a Prince fashion show fundraiser for KFAI happening at Can Can Wonderland. It’s The Good, The Bad & The Derby, a mini-Minnesota Roller Girls derby tournament, taking over the Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Sunday

The big dogs of WWE wrasslin’ take over the Target Center for a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs showcase and we’re probably going to boo Roman Reigns.