On Our Radar: Returning to Normal?

Get a glimpse of into the distant future—the weekend! We’ll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week, check them all out collectively at the On Our Radar Page.

Thursday

What a great play description for the production of In the Next Room at Rarig: “Set in the Victorian era, Dr. Givings has innocently invented an extraordinary device for treating “hysteria” in women: the vibrator. Adjacent to the doctor’s laboratory, his young and energetic wife wonders exactly what is going on in the next room.” The Energy Dance Collective does two pop-up performances of Elevate at Public Functionary.

Friday

If you’ve never been to Crypticon, you should go! It’s super fun! The horror fest kicks off Friday and goes all weekend at the Hilton Airport. KFAI hosts a big “Get Out the Vote” party at the Eagles Club featuring Manchita + Bionik, Proper-T, Sloslylove, LOTT, Straya, and more.

Saturday

Fresh Traditions has become one of the big deal local fashion shows, we recommend getting tickets for the show at Center for Hmong Arts and Talent ahead of time. Get all the Triple Rock you can; We’re very glad the venue is open long enough for the annual tribute to Dimebag Darrell of Pantera. How on Earth are there still tickets to Bully at the Fine Line?