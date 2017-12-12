On Our Radar: Paling Around Twincy

Here’s some stuff we’ve got our eye on for the weekend. We’ll sprinkle previews of different happenings throughout the week so you can get as much lead time as possible. Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Thursday

Extra chill Top Shelf night with Sarah White and her friends, plus special guest Babyghost, returns to Tattersall Distilling. [FB]

Friday

Dosh and his friends have been playing Cedar show for 10 years now and you can help them celebrate. [TIX] Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band do a Tom Petty tribute (including some limited TP karaoke) and Barely Losing (Americana punk rock’n’roll from La Crosse) and The Grass Is Growing (4-piece bluegrass TP tribute) at the 331 Club. [FB]

Saturday

Every new Public Functionary show is a cause celebre, and the upcoming show is Drew Peterson: Hurry Up and Wait and looks at the MPLS-based artist’s stripped down approach to screen printing. [INFO]