On Our Radar: Not That Many Block Parties, Actually

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers trying to convince us their beer choices are the best beers is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

All the creatives will be at Creative Mornings to hear Sahra Noor of People’s Health Services speak at the Cedar Cultural Center. Lowertown fills up with blues fans for the free and fun Lowertown Blues Festival. Don’t forget that Aquatennial still happens for some reason! There’s an unprecedented seven exhibitions for this year’s Book Art Biennial and you can celebrate them at the MCBA. Light Grey Art Lab hosts a double header of digital films to sketch to with Johnny Mnemonic and Hackers. The Parkway has a classics double feature hosted by the Cult Film Collective with An American Werewolf in London and also sexy Kurt Russell in The Thing. Automatic Wu-Tang inclusion: Ghostface Killah aka Tony Starks stops into the Cabooze. We’re super pumped for the stacked lineup helping Stolyette release their album at the 7th St Entry. There’s somehow tickets left to the Waxahatchee show at the Triple Rock.

Saturday

Rock the Garden and Grumpy’s BASH 17 are both sold out. It’s the Red Hot Art Festival 2017 with art, food trucks, performers, games, and more at Stevens Square Park. Its the very fun Lourdes block party in Northeast. Check out the ArtCar parade through the Rose Garden in Linden Hills. Anyone can meet some princesses at the MNUFC Princess Party at TCF Stadium. It’s going to be worth it to drive out to Franconia Sculpture Park in the afternoon to see the art and hear Actual Wolf. Dress like a Lumberjane and go to a bunch of tap rooms on the Tipsy Timber Bar Crawl. We’re going to check out the up-and-coming metal bands at Metalsota’s showcase at Amsterdam Bar & Hall. There’s a new creative, mold-breaking musical night called Forge: A Creative Music Series happening at the Bryant Lake Bowl cabaret. It’s going to get incredibly loud at The Hook when Zebulon Pike and friends take over. Greg Grease isn’t at a block party with Zuluzuluu this weekend, so he’s hosting a release party at Icehouse for his new album. and their special guests take over First Ave’s Mainroom for Nightchurch XXL for a huge dance party.

Sunday

It’s Open Streets at Lake + Minnehaha. Brasa turns 10 and they’re having a parking lot party and morning working out (with beer).