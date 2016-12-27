On Our Radar: Not NYE’s

Friday

Roadtrips: We’re maybe going to head out to Hastings to party in the Indeed Brewing tent at Afton Alps. If you’re not up for that, make the jaunt to Big Guys BBQ Roadhouse in Hudson for food and to hear Laurel Hay play for her album release party.

Arts: Hot spot Circa Gallery will be hosting a party for their Winter Salon.

Sounds: Before Andrew Border kicks off his big residency at the Turf Club, he’ll be playing a stacked bill at Reverie with DOSH, Paperbark, Subseason, and Low-Gain. Before the Snowta NYE Festival, there’s a pre-party at Music Hall Formerly Mill City Nights with Big Baby Dram, Allan Kingdom, Finding Novyon, and more. We’ll be telling you all about the KLITxUATION bash at First Avenue all this week. It’s a big rock ‘n’ roll party at the Hook & Ladder with The Fret Rattles, Boot R&B, and noneother than Eleganza!

Sunday

Holy smokes, Communion and Intellephunk will present 16 hours of a Black Mass New Years Day Marathon. It’s the 1st Annual Townes Van Zandt Day at The Warming House, which sounds awesome. Madde Gibba and Emily Schmid return to the Bryant Lake Bowl with their excellently named show Pussy Grabs of Wrath.