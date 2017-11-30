On Our Radar: Le Twincy Weekend

Here’s some stuff we’ve got our eye on for the weekend. We’ll sprinkle previews of different happenings throughout the week so you can get as much lead time as possible. Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Friday

Do some holiday shopping at Highpoint Center for Printmaking with their 32nd Cooperative Exhibit Prints on Ice show and sale. All of the die hard film fans are super pumped for French noir classic Le Samourai on 35mm at the Trylon. There’s two great storytellers/ performers taking the Strike stage for a great cause, Two Nights of Theater for Puerto Rico – Noches de Teatro Para Puerto Rico. We’re big fans of Doc’s solo project Theyself and he’s stomping away at Basement Bar two nights in a row. Get to know more of the “Minneapolis Sound” with this month’s waxy edition of The Spins at Bauhaus Brew Labs. Two underground comics, Adam Quesnell and Abby Marose, will be literally underground at Comedy Corner Underground.

Saturday

It’s a bummer that Whiskey Junction announced they’re closing (after like 130 years, for real), go hear their grievances at their annual Festivus party. Minnesota Men’s Roller Derby hits the track for a Star Wars-themed bout in Northeast MPLS—Wear your wookie robe! Do more shopping at the Handmade Holiday Market at Lakes & Legends Brewing. Celebrate a month of lip ferrets at the Stache Bash competition at Fair State Co-Op. Here’s who’s doing this month’s House Party 97 at honey: “Pumpkin Spice Latte” Daniel Berube and “Egg Nog and Holiday Cheer” Jonathan Ackerman. Dark Energy‘s goth dance night has the very, very special guest Kurt Harland Larson of Information Society playing at Kitty Cat Club.

Sunday

A dozen local poets will be reading alongside some of the editors of the brand new collection Poetry City, USA, Vol. 7 for a stacked evening at honey. The “the fastest rising star” of the Twincy jazz scene, Katia Cardenas, joins up with her friends for a show at Can Can Wonderland.