On Our Radar: Tappy Hours

We’re going to try something new for our weekend preview, try and give you something a little more fun to read, we’ll only pick two things for the day. Check back tomorrow for more picks and you can check them all at our Radar page.

Thursday

Twin Cities Tap Festival “kicks off” (sorry . . . no we’re not) for the weekend at the Cowles Center. Also happening all weekend, Mad Munchkin Productions presents: Odessey on the Edge of Light, a fantasy adventure that happens across puppet stages at Squirrel Haus Arts.

Friday

Speaking of weapons, the opening reception for art show Culture is My Weapon happens at Space 369 in the Dow Building. There’s a punk party at the 331 Club with The Von Tramps, The Pour Organs, and The Mondale Riot.

Saturday

The on-going Twin Cities Film Fest has a doc about Bill Nye, who is some sort of Science man? We’ve heard good things about Life’s Parade, the theater show currently at The Red Eye Theater.