On Our Radar: Jan 13-15th

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (We don’t really get any other requests.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday . . . the 13th!! Watch out!

Words: The Hiawatha Bicycling Club will host author Terry Kerber to talk about cycling pioneer Major Taylor at the Edina Community Center. Blackness Be Lit: An Epic Poetry Showcase will fill up the Illusion Theater.

Sounds: One of the most fun shows you can catch, the Evening of Tributes IV features Trompe le Monde attempting all of Surfer Rosa, Little Man as T-Rex, and more. Up-and-comer City Counselor (try to listen to “Ask the Gays” and not love it) releases an EP with a packed lineup at Reverie. LIKEHELL play a big show at the Uptown VFW with Porcupine and the Toxenes and somehow it’s FREE.

Parties: Check out the new Can Can Wonderland with DJ Shane Kramer of Transmission Music doing Surrender to the Night, an all vinyl DJ night of 80’s new wave. Disco es cultura—and don’t they know it at Worldwide Discotheque at the Nomad. It’s a wet n’ wild time in the dance hall when Slip N’ Slide returns to the Kitty Cat Klub.

Saturday

Words: “In a shallow attempt to boost sales and #BrandEngagement, Boneshaker Books is hosting our second month of Boneshaker Books Club” with Nikil Saval’s Cubed: A Secret History of the Workplace. (That snarky joke hits to close to home!) Then later they’re having a 6-year birthday party.

Arts: Isn’t that pic beautiful? It’s Japonisme IV by Caitlin Brutger, a part of the always good Volunteer Biennial at the Soap Factory. Fox Tax, which has one of the best lil’ galleries around, will be moving, but not after their 10 year anniversary show, which will likely get the weekend’s Scene + Be Seen™ award.

Stage: We are so into this—Smartmouth Productions does a gender-swapped improv of Seinfeld at the Phoenix Theater.

Sounds: All the old metal dudes will be at Amsterdam to hear Dirkschneider do hours of Accept tunes. The night’s biggest tribute will be the 10 year anniversary show for the life of Janis Joplin at First Ave’s Mainroom. Over in the Entry it’s going to get b-a-n-a-n-a-s for Sean Anonymous‘s big hip-hop birthday party. Also a great time will be had by all at the BadNraD show at Kitty Cat Klub with experimental glitch hop and dubstep duo Meinong’s Jungle and Trnstyl.

Sunday Funday

Black Mass brings its beats back to the nice sound system at the Exchange. Wrestlepalooza IX at First Ave is sold out, why didn’t you listen to us and get early tickets!? Local literary figures read “historic and contemporary writings on the ideals of democracy and free expression” at Intermedia Arts for Writers Resist. Check out the newly opened Clockwerks Brewing when they host a live fashion gallery. The Not So Kosher podcast does a recording at the JCC.