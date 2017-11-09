On Our Radar: It’s Called What?

We'll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week

Thursday

DJ Jake Rudh and Transmission make their debut at the Uptown VFW. Everything at Covet’s 6th Annual Group show is under $100! Srsly, how can you not want to go to a jams-by-ladies dance night at honey called No Panties.

Friday

Bobby Rogers’s show The Blacker the Berry at Public Functionary is 3-4 fire emojis and you can hear from him directly at the artist talk. It’s another important Future Classics with the Minnesota Orchestra, where seven emerging composers share their work with the audience.

Saturday

Five Watt on East Hennepin is having their grand opening party. Another great Sound Unseen screening happening at Bryant Lake Bowl with Every Night’s A Saturday Night (Sponsored by: KFAI Radio) about Bobby Keys. The fantastic Marriage of Figaro kicks off at the MN Opera.