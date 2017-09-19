On Our Radar: In A Twincy, Far, Far Away

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. Here’s the very early look, we’ll be adding more each day.

Thursday

Askov Finlayson roll out their new North hats with a party. The cool little gallery at Ditch. hosts a closing reception for the Pattern Collection made by She She. Get some hi-def Kung Fu with Asian Media Access‘s presentation of The Legend of Fong Sai Yuk at The Parkway. Bauhaus Brew Labs is celebrating its new rooftop party with an N64 tourney of Super Smash Brothers (and beer).

Friday

Babes in Toyland with Porcupine in the Mainroom and rockers Yawpers in the Entry? Looks like a killer crossover night at First Avenue, better get tickets to both those. Transmission taps some great local post-punk/new wave bands for Live Transmission at the Uptown VFW. The Hook & Ladder the inaugural Firehouse Fall Fête with Big Wu and Jayden James & The Hunger. TOPO gallery hosts a reception for Chris Larson‘s pencil drawing explorations of space and time, Axonometric/Threshold. We’re super stoked to see fourteen original paintings at MCAD by John Berkey, who worked on posters and pre-production designs for the original Star Wars movies and many other Hollywood films.

Saturday

Velvet Negroni might have the hippest show of the week with his album release party at Icehouse and special guest Spank Rock. Go to Gamut for their reception for Morgan Pease’s first solo art show in MPLS. Surlyfest is back, it’s at the big Surly campus, and they got rid of the metal. Scream like Goku at the Sculpture Garden. We’re so, so glad to see the Mr. Northeast pageant is back at Grumpy’s Nordeast (registrations closed, btw)! Nigerian Purple Rain is back and this time it’s not the film version, it’s the live music version, thanks to the Walker and the Cedar Cultural Center (not many tickets left). Secrets favs The Von Tramps play at Can Can Wonderland.

Sunday

It’s Open Streets Nicollet and we’re headed to the fun Hola Arepa block party and then also Five Watt Coffee plus other spots. Locals Button Poetry join Boston spoken word poet Melissa Lozada-Oliva, whose book you get when you go to the show at Icehouse.