On Our Radar: If You Want To

Get a glimpse of into the distant future—the weekend! We’ll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week, check them all out collectively at the On Our Radar Page.

Thursday

Hennepin History Museum kicks off their new “Inside Out” visible storage galleries that give attendees a glimpse into the process of documenting their collection with a big launch party. The MinneUtsav Bollywood festival is still in full swing (and twirl and kick) and you can catch BollyProv, an Improvised Comedy Show, at HUGE Theater.

Friday

Singer-songwriter Sarah Morris releases her new album at The Hook with Graham Bramblett and Becky Rae Dalton. The Walker hosts a swanky After Hours Party for their new show, Adiós Utopia, “the most significant survey of Cuban art shown in the United States in decades”.

Saturday

Sound Unseen added another screening of Every Everything, a documentary about Grant Hart showing at the Trylon, and we’re guessing that’s going to also sell out, so grab tix. Rosalux has another great one-two show, this time Voiceatscript: new paintings by Ute Bertog and Follow the Moon: new paintings by Melissa Loop.

Sunday

Opera on Tap celebrates their anniversary of dinner shows at honey with It’s My Party & I’ll Sing What I Want To.