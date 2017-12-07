On Our Radar: Go With The Flow Into The Weekend

Looking for more stuff to do this weekend? Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Thursday

We’re deep into holiday pop-up season! Modist Brewing hosts Queer Bizarre: Homo for the Holidays, a pop-up with almost two dozen artists/makers. [FB] See some literally underground comedy at The Extracurricular Comedy Showcase at Comedy Corner Underground.[Tix] Need some more dance floor heat? Big DJ sets tonight at Icehouse for Dirty Disco II. [Tix] Missed the acclaimed Moonlight? Catch it tonight at the Capri. [Tix]

Speaking of film, we’re excited for EB B ^ FL O W the Feminist Video Quarterly screening at Electric Machete Studios. [FB] Some of the best shows you can see in Twincy happen on The Pony Rug at The Aster, check out Briana Lane and Doc’s solo project Theyself. [Info] Rabid, Blood-infested hippies go on a blood-crazed killing rampage in I Drink Your Blood at The Parkway. [Tix]

pic: from Casa, Home, Leaving by Veronica Garcia a part of EB B ^ FL O W