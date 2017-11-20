On Our Radar: Give To The Weekend Days

Hey all, it’s Thanksgiving week! So here’s what’s going to happen, we’re sending emails Monday-Wednesday and only including our weekend picks so you have enough heads up. And then of course, as is the new tradition, Wednesday will be a special Dancegiving or Drinksgiving edition.

Wednesday

There’s still some tickets to see Doomtree at The Palace Theater. Take your mom and dad to see the double header of Cannibal Holocaust and Cannibal Ferox (in 35mm!) at The Parkway Theater. Able Seedhouse & Brewery will be releasing bottles of WLFPACK with a big party featuring BBGUN, Jack Klatt, and Big Lake. The best dressed at the Muddy Waters Heavy Metal Parking Lot party and screening will win a full Zubaz outfit!

Here’s some dance parties: DJ Christy Costello and guests takes over the Eagles Nest Lounge in Robbinsdale. It’s going to get hot as hell when DJ Jake Rudh takes Transmission down to Hell’s Kitchen. Flip Phone will not take our advice to make this graphic for Holy Trinity: Bey, Ri-Ri and Nicki Thanksgiving Eve Dance Party at honey into a t-shirt for some reason. There’s an actual Drinksgiving party with Blowtorch, Miss Britt, and DJ Fundo at Uptown VFW.

Thursday is Turkey Lurkey Day

Friday

Celebrate the 39th Annual Hmong New Year at a huge party at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. It’s the last chance to see Black The Berry from Bobby Rogers at Public Functionary. Erik Koskinen continues his rise as a must-watch Americana musician with an album release at The Hook. Get even more dancing at the Turf Club for Electric Feel: 2000s Indie Dance Party. Chanteuse Hannah von der Hoff plays a show with funksters 26 BATS! at The Aster Cafe. Local supergroup The Cloak Ox are back and they play a show at Icehouse with Dead Rider.

Small Business Saturday?

Do your book shopping with a bunch of literary side fun at Milkweed Editions‘ all day party and sale. It’s the 4th Annual Made by Hands Holiday Sale Extra Vaganza at Bauhaus Brew Labs tap room. Get even more local arts and crafts shopping in with at The Hook with Mpls Rock Experience-Basement Brews and Rampant Roots. Also the4ontheFloor play the Turf Club with Katy Guillen and The Girls.

Regular Saturday

It’s the big deal Choreographers Evening local showcase of dance talent at The Walker Art Center. The Trylon is in the middle of their screenings of Indiana Jones flicks—all three!

Sunday

Be sure to find time to head to the Uptown VFW for the benefit for artist Adonia Kyle with Lady Midnight, the Sex Rays, Sophia Eris, and more!