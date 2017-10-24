On Our Radar: Full Halloween Press

We’re going to try something new for our weekend preview, try and give you something a little more fun to read, we’ll only pick two things for the day. Check back tomorrow for more picks and you can check them all at our Radar page.

Thursday

It’s the annual Lake Street Bash that celebrates all the great businesses along Lake Street. There’s food, drinks, prizes, music, stop on in to the FIVE Event Center and check it out. The Heights Theater is showing a 70mm print of 2001: A Space Odyssey as a part of their Kubrick experience.

Friday

We’re probably going to check out the grand opening of the newest Five Star Ninja Warrior obstacle course in Roseville. A theatrical showing of Labyrinth where a “shadow cast” of the movie acts out the best scenes? Sounds great, we’re in for the Minnsky Theater.

Saturday

It’s a crazy busy Halloween night. Early in the day Fulton hosts a costume beer run. Late in the day, Transmission takes over Psycho Suzi’s for a Halloween 1984/Stranger Things spooky dance party. Don’t want to dress up, still want to party? Grumpy’s downtown hosts the free Limited Action Beer Release festival with over a dozen local breweries making special brews for beer fans.