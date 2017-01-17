On Our Radar: Friday, Jan 20th

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Which summer festival to go to since you can only afford one is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Editor’s Note: Since we constantly strive to improve our service to you, our readers, we’re trying something new this week and breaking up the weekend preview. Let us know if it’s better or worse.

Sales: Go get that high grade shit at the Studio On Fire paper overstock sale.

Arts: MCAD hosts the timely and cool-looking ANOTHER VOICE: Political Illustration of the Late 20th Century. Get a walk through of new exhibition Shadowlands with artist Ken Gonzales-Day and the M‘s cool guy curator Christopher Atkins. the fox den salon hosts an art party featuring Yuya Negishi.

Parties: Celebrate the local metal scene with Metalsota and the Metty Awards (a real thing) at Amsterdam. Not only is Norsemen a darn good gallery, the distillery also hosts music by Ryan Kopperud & Big Cats, GoodKarma Niles & RP Hooks and DJ set by Claire de Lune of Tiny Deaths for an ACLU benefit.

Talks: Celebrate the Ice Cube’s “Good Day” on the day of his good day at the Nomad.

Sounds: Troubador Jack Klatt releases his new music video with a party at the Turf Club. Get to know the new Heatwave & Landman at The Hook with Kinda Kinky and Hannah von der Hoff. Hold Our Beer and Watch This! is both good advice and the name of the show with The Regenerators, Speedbilly, The Violent Shifters, and the Toxenes at the Triple Rock!

Stages: Randy Reyes directs the new staging of Flower Drum Song co-produced with Mu Performing Arts at the Park Square Theater. Arthur Miller’s A View from the Bridge opens at Theater in the Round.