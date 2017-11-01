On Our Radar: First Weekend Of Movember

Thursday

New local hot shots Shredders—made up of P.O.S x Sims x Lazerbeak x Paper Tiger, not to be confused with dive bar lifestyle brand Shredders—will play a packed show at Bauhaus Brewing. Caitlin Bailey, winner of the 2017 Lindquist & Vennum Prize for Poetry, debuts her new collection of poems, SOLVE FOR DESIRE, at The Guthrie.

Friday

Find a night this weekend to talk around Northrup King Building as a part of Art Attack (and the other buildings will be open, too). Or stay closer to South MPLS—the Witch District to be exact—and see Andrew Mazorol + Ryan Fontaine: The Reality of Repeatability at Hair & Nails.

Saturday

ARENA DANCES presents The Architect, an evening-length solo for longtime ARENA dancer Timmy Wagner at the Cowles Center. honey moved the potted plants out front so you can’t throw up in them after House Party 97: It’s 90s Night NBD (yes, that’s the actual title).