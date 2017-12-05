On Our Radar: Finally Some Winter

Here’s some stuff we’ve got our eye on for the weekend. We’ll sprinkle previews of different happenings throughout the week so you can get as much lead time as possible. Check the On Our Radar page to see everything for the week in case you miss something.

Thursday

We’re deep into holiday pop-up season! Modist Brewing hosts Queer Bizarre: Homo for the Holidays, a pop-up with almost two dozen artists/makers. GD, we couldn’t be more excited for F1rst Wrestling to fill up The Uptown VFW (grab those tix asap if you want to go). The M is closed for a remodel, but it’s got an off-site gathering at Third Place gallery for a conversation with poet Sun Yung Shin and artists Witt Siasoco and Mike Hoyt.

Friday

Terry Gilliam’s absurdist dystopian film Brazil is quickly turning into a documentary, see the near future at Fresh Oysters Performance Research. All the Prince fans will be at the Weisman Art Museum for the Prince from Minneapolis photo exhibit Preview Party. Reina del Cid releases her new record at The Turf with some help from openers Al Church and Dusty Heart.

Saturday

Speaking of the Turf Club, the always-fun local tribute to The Replacements returns! The incredible fellows of Impaler play a free Flipp-mas show with Flipp, Morticia, and The Magnolias at the Hook & Ladder. Bring items or cash to donate! Big congrats to the artistic twosome of Who Made Who! Help them celebrate at their studio for 10 Year Anniversary sale and shindig.