More Weekend Happenings: Feb 4th-6th

Friday

It’s Red Bull’s Crashed Ice all weekend in downtown St. Easy, go to it, it’s fun. It’s the opening weekend of I Am Not Your Negro, based on James Baldwin’s work, at Lagoon Cinema. Head to Orchestra Hall to hear some Future Classics perform. For their One-Shot Weekends, the Trylon has two can’t ever miss movies from icon Jean-Luc Godard. We’ve been hearing fantastic things about the production Miranda at the Illusion Theater. It’s an An Evening With Ben Cook-Feltz and friends like Doc from Fairfax, AK and Martin Devaney at Bryant Lake Bowl. A bunch of rockin’ bands like Fiji-13, Mrs., Brilliant Beast, and more raise money for victims of domestic and sexual abuse at the Eagles Club. The Lady Heat DJs are back at the Uptown VFW. Flip Phone XXL takes over the First Ave Mainroom with their best work to date.

Saturday

Rosalux hosts an opening reception for ink drawings and wall installations by Shana Kaplow and sculptural installations by Emmett Ramstad. One of our fav post-punk groups The Rope headline a show at the Triple Rock. Don’t forget about the big Romantica record release show at The Fitzgerald Theater. It’s the second night of the Cedar Commissions, go see new and inventive work from Krissy Bergmark, Zack Baltich, and See More Perspective. Suzie has a record release with Lovelines at Icehouse. It’s February, you know what that means! Yes, Black History Month. But also Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band kick off their residency at Grumpy’s Downtown! Highly recommend going to Deuces Up! at the Uptown VFW to get your swag on.

Sunday

Neon spring break alien rapper Riff Raff is playing at the Lumber Exchange Event Center, which is mostly a wedding reception venue and a very, very weird spot to see him take molly and perform, but it could be the show of a lifetime.