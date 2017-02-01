On Our Radar: Feb 3rd-5th

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (For more shit talking is next, and that’s not a joke, it’s a real request we get a lot. Let us know if you agree.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

It’s Red Bull’s Crashed Ice all weekend in downtown St. Easy, go to it, it’s fun. Help slay the Dragon, which is actually a keg of Indeed Brewing‘s Lambton Dragon, at Psycho Suzi’s. It’s the opening weekend of I Am Not Your Negro, based on James Baldwin’s work, at Lagoon Cinema. It’s an An Evening With Ben Cook-Feltz and friends like Doc from Fairfax, AK and Martin Devaney at Bryant Lake Bowl. A bunch of rockin’ bands like Fiji-13, Mrs., Brilliant Beast, and more raise money for victims of domestic and sexual abuse at the Eagles Club. The Lady Heat DJs are back at the Uptown VFW. Flip Phone XXL takes over the First Ave Mainroom with their best work to date. It’s the first night of the excellent Cedar Commissions at the Cedar Cultural Center with Bethany Battafarano, Ritika Ganguly, and Dameun Strange.

Saturday

Rosalux hosts an opening reception for ink drawings and wall installations by Shana Kaplow and sculptural installations by Emmett Ramstad. One of our fav post-punk groups The Rope headline a show at the Triple Rock. The art bodega and pop-up Reclaiming at New Rules showcases the work of multi-generational, Black artists across various media. Don’t forget about the big Romantica record release show at The Fitzgerald Theater. It’s the second night of the Cedar Commissions, go see new and inventive work from Krissy Bergmark, Zack Baltich, and See More Perspective. Suzie has a record release with Lovelines at Icehouse. It’s February, you know what that means! Yes, Black History Month. But also Nato Coles & The Blue Diamond Band kick off their residency at Grumpy’s Downtown! Highly recommend going to Deuces Up! at the Uptown VFW to get your swag on.