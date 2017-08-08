On Our Radar: Even More Feline Fun

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on weekend events is our readers’ biggest request. (Readers asking when we’re going to get a face lift is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend.

Friday

It’s the annual Rebel, Rebel: Rock for Pussy XIII David Bowie tribute at First Avenue with a bunch of local notables like Chan Poling, PaviElle, Har Mar, and more. We’re in that era where Ozzy and Zakk Wylde are now on the Casino circuit, but that’s going to be a good show and there’s still tix to Treasure Island. ClusterFlux is a sci-fi cosplay party hosted by Symone Smash It at Gay 90s.

Saturday

It’s the big Pizza Lucé Block Party downtown with big names Allan Kingdom, Sophia Eris, spoken word poet Craig Finn, and many more. The Wilder Foundation also throws a block party with music and food trucks and more. Foxy Falafel turns 5 years old with a rockin’ party with Barely Brothers and Bang Brewing. Cherry Moon Press—who makes those very cool Prince enamel pins—does a pop-up at B. Resale. There’s another Brewing History Bus Tour from the MHS this weekend. Speaking of tours, check out the Obscure Museums of MPLS via a bike tour. There’s a new issue of Auk Contraire and there’s a release party with a multi-discipline art party at Auk’s Roost. Rosalux has an art opening for two beautiful new shows. 80s take on the 90s at First Avenue for Transmission’s battle of the decades (musically). Jayden James & The Hunger turn up the funk at The Hook & Ladder.

Sunday

Foodies can go hang out with Lynne Rossetto Kasper at the Linden Hills Market. It’s a Thai Mother’s Day party at Wat Thai. Lots of hip kids will pack in the Borough Block Party where Private Oates, Nookie Jones, and more will be playing. Outdoor classical takes over the beautiful Brit’s patio for a Summer Pops concert. Supersuckers, The Slow Death, and Nato Coles & the BDB play a big show at Amsterdam.

Don’t forget that the Fringe Festival goes all week still, but that there’s also the big closing party at the Triple Rock, too.