On Our Radar: Easy Listenin’, Easy Sippin’, Easy Watchin’

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. So, starting today, we’ll include some future highlights that we’ve got on our editorial radar.

Thursday

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi (Pow Wow) hosts Native American riders in races at Canterbury for an Indian Horse Relay. The Warriors “come out and play-yay” in 35mm at The Parkway.

Friday

Creative Mornings get up Robyne Robinson especially early to talk creative shop at Mia. Black Magnesia is three exciting nights of improvised music curated by Joe Horton at the Southern Theater. 2 Chainz brings his hilariously titled Pretty Girls Like Trap Music tour to the Palace Theater. Super fun shoe-scooting dance night Hipshaker! MPLS celebrates its 15th birthday with a bash at Kitty Cat Klub. Sims + Mike Mictlan take over Icehouse for a rap party.

Saturday

Legendary Sentyrz in Nordeast host a parking lot flea market. Free your nipples at Gold Medal Park for Go Topless Day. It’s definitely worth the drive to head out to Franconia Sculpture Park to hear Chastity Brown amongst the art fields. LTD Brewing throws a parking lot party for their Sleepwalker and REM beers. There’s still tickets available for the Summer Beer Dabbler at CHS Field in Lowertown: Kind of Hot Still™. We’re very excited to check out the motorcycle t-shirt show at BlueCat Motorcycle. Yacht Rock and DJ Jake Rudh return to Psycho Suzi’s. It’s a big collaborative arts show at Soap Factory called Destroy//Minneapolis. Valet plays with The Tender Years at The Hook & Ladder.

Sunday

Five Watt Coffee will have its own flea market, too. Fulton’s wildly popular Pintwood Derby returns to their tap room. Former Surly brewer Todd Haug returns with his classic thrash band Powermad to Triple Rock for the WarPigs Brewing MN debut. Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def plays his 1999 album ‘Black On Both Sides’ from front to back at The Skyway Theater.

Monday

The wildest party of the month will likely be at Bar Luchador for their 2-Year Birthday Party happy hour.