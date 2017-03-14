On Our Radar: Do Not Forget It’s St. Patrick’s Day

Out of all the correspondence we get, people asking for more lead time on cool events is our readers’ biggest request. (Where to get paczkis is next.) So with that in mind, here’s a quick look at some stuff that’s currently on our radar for this weekend. We’re also going back to our big stack of happenings since folks weren’t crazy about the breakouts.

Friday

Tell work you’re going to be late because you’re going to hear artist and local treasure Frank Gaard talk at CreativeMornings/Minneapolis at MCAD. Arts organization Dissonance will host a pop-up at Five Watt Coffee. It’s the first night of the Dillinger Four St. Patrick’s Day massacre at the Triple Rock which somehow has the same amount of drinking than a regular D4 show. Contemporary critical periodical The Third Rail throws a huge party on Holden Street for their new issue. Theatre Pro Rata kicks off their run of Goodbye Cruel World at the Crane Theater. Hometown hip-hop hero Allan Kingdom takes the stage at the Skyway. Blackout Presents: That’s What She Said, which is going to be a hot comedy ticket this week, at the Phoenix Theater. Hotpants returns to the Uptown VFW with the Hold Tight DJs Booka B and Tony Dosen.

Saturday

Leslie Barlow talks with Public Functionary curator Tricia Heuring about the current, and quite excellent, Loving show and then later on the gallery hosts a fundraiser for the Midwest Mixed Conference. The M continues their interactions with the current, and very powerful, Shadowlands show, and on Saturday Serita Colette, Jessica Lopez Lyman, and Junauda Petrus provide an artistic response named Futuristic Moves. Some of our favorite local musicians play the Entry, including Lunch Duchess (as a full band), MAKR is Sier Sass, and more. Aloha from Hell and The Toxenes play one of the most Palmer’s bills at Palmer’s in awhile. And we think you should get the pic from Flip Phone Holy Trinity: Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Nicki as a tattoo, either before or after the party at Rev Ultra Lounge. The boozy bluesmen of Liquor Beats Winter provide the backing sounds for the Burlesque Performers at Rock Hard Burlesque at Icehouse.

Sunday

Fashion designer Samantha Rei introduces the next installment of the MN History Center and Trylon’s Film Screening Tank Girl. You should for sure go pick up a copy of Err: Volume One at their release party at Boneshaker Books.