On Our Radar: Different Kinds Of Weapons

We’re going to try something new for our weekend preview, try and give you something a little more fun to read, we’ll only pick two things for the day. Check back tomorrow for more picks and you can check them all at our Radar page.

Thursday

It’s going to be a perfect fall day for the pop-up beer garden at Bachelor Farmer and Fair State Brewing Co-Op will have the perfect beers. Very awesome art opening for Art is My Weapon at Gamut gallery.

Friday

All the metal maniacs will pack into the Minnesota Music Cafe to see Jon-Mikl Thor aka metal legend Thor. Our expectations couldn’t be any higher for the new show at Public Functionary, Bobby Rogers: Blacker the Berry.

Saturday

The Somali Museum celebrates its 4th Anniversary with a huge and very fun celebration that’s full of different performances at Bethel University. The metal returns to Surly’s Darkness Day out at their Brooklyn Center brewery with Toxic Holocaust and Khemmis and new bottles of Darkness.

Sunday

Areca Roe and Terrence Payne will be talking art shop at Rosalux during a picnic-style meal in the gallery. Make a day trip through the beautiful fall colors to the MN Cider Fair at the Minnesota Harvest Orchard in Jordan, MN.