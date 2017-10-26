On Our Radar: Days (And Nights) Of Halloween

We’re going to try something new for our weekend preview, try and give you something a little more fun to read, we’ll only pick two things for the day. Check back tomorrow for more picks and you can check them all at our Radar page.

Thursday

The Heights Theater continues its Kubrick screenings with 2001: A Space Odyssey, one of the scariest movies ever made! It’s another Rockabilly & Rye night where Hymie’s vintage records sets up at Dalton & Wade. Already have your costume? Get dancin’ in it at Prince Carlton’s party at honey.

Friday

The very fun (and often full) Up-Down Arcade hosts a “retro” Halloween party with Friday night doing 80s music videos and Saturday doing 90s music videos with costume contest. Get as much Triple Rock as you can before they’re gone! It’s Ska-loween with a Flipsyde Reunion Show.

Saturday

Modist Brewing is getting ready for a very crazy post-apocalyptic Halloween part to celebrate the release of their new Lord Humungus beer with some excellent live music. Very excited to stop into Moon Palace Books to hear Anders Nilsen read from his new long-form comic Tongues.

Sunday

Need more doggos in costume-os? Lakes & Legends has you covered. The Parkway hosts a surprise spoopy screening full of cops and katanas.