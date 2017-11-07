On Our Radar: Coming At You Fast

Get a glimpse of into the distant future—the weekend! We’ll have different recommendations for fun Arts & Culture things to do throughout the week, check them all out collectively at the On Our Radar Page.

Thursday

Big local hip-hop show: Mill City Collective and Lyric Marid presents SexyFat Release Party + Birthday Bashen with Radio Ahlee, host Rich Garvey, DJLow, and more at The Nomad. After LCD Soundsystem plays Roy Wilkins, Gavin Rayna Russon of the group DJs a huge party at Amsterdam (that will likely sell out ahead of time).

Friday

It will be the first time that this crazy 3D movie tech is used in MN and it will be for a 35mm double feature of Friday the 13th 3D and Frankensteins Bloody Terror 3D at The Parkway. Comedian’s comedian Todd Barry makes a pit stop on his crowd work tour at the Cedar Cultural Center.

Saturday

Sound Unseen is well underway! We recommend Sammy Davis Jr: I’ve Got to Be Me that’s at the Trylon, but there’s a bunch of great films we’ll also suggest (some are sold out tho). You should really become a member of Gamut gallery and then join the other members at the inaugural gala at the gallery.