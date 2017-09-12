On Our Radar: Busy Thursday

We had a bunch of respondents in our survey suggest that we include some upcoming events every day in the newsletter. And when readers respond, we listen! Well, most of the time. Here’s the very early look, we’ll be adding more each day.

Thursday

Maya is one of our fav Mexican and Nordeast restaurants and they’re having a 5th Anniversary party. We also love Fair State‘s It’s Gold, Jerry! brew and that’s coming back big with a party. Speaking of comebacks, the Trylon is almost back and you can support them at their fundraiser. See some new animations at the MinnAnimate 6 showcase at St. Anthony Main. It’s a combo tribute for Bette Midler and Judy Garland from Erin Schwab at Crooner’s. RIP Jerry Lewis the all-time great; Film4M celebrates his work with The Bellboy the Black Forest Inn.

Friday

We’ll likely have some Oktoberfest parties since it’s the season. Spend happy hour at the No Nazies, No KKK, No Racist USA demonstration at Government Plaza. Intermedia Arts hosts a very cool film mini-fest, Iraqi Voices. It’s another Cocktails at the Castle, one of the American Swedish Institute‘s big parties that almost always sells out in advance, this one with Lady Midnight, Lady Lark, and DJ Keezy. J Roddy Walston and The Business brings their rockin’ business to First Avenue. The big time Blackout Improv troupe celebrates two years at the Phoenix Theater.

Saturday

We’re big time fans of the Armenian Festival at St. Sahag‘s in St. Easy, go for the Armenian baked goods. Crawl through the houses of Longfellow for the LOLA Art Crawl. Pop over to Hudson for the Prairie Burn music festival that supports the YMCA, lots of prairie-esque bands. Stongman and Strongwoman competitions can be a fun time to watch, there’s one at Matthew’s park. Beer fans will head to the Grainbelt Bottling House in Northeast for the Autumn Brew Review. The Lit Crawl is back at places like the Bryant Lake Bowl, Magers & Quinn, and Barbette.

Sunday

The Third Annual Jerk Off at Heyday is even funnier after this morning’s Ted Cruz info. Who’s a biggest icon, The Flaming Lips or Mac Demarco? You can decide yourself if you want to drive all the way to Myth. Thundercat brings the deep funk to First Avenue.